Williamsport, Pa. — Pearls with a Passion, a women's giving society, has provided grant funding to several programs to support families in crisis throughout Lycoming and Union Counties.

The group coordinated with the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania to distribute $26,000 in grants to the following organizations and projects:

Snyder Union Mifflin Child Development Inc. - $2,200 for the SUMMIT Early Learning Family Tuition Assistance Program, which helps provide continued childcare for families in need during difficult times.

AIDS Resource Alliance, Inc. - $4,000 to support the HIV Prevention Assistance for Sexual Assault Survivors program, which provides free HIV prevention medication to sexually assaulted individuals.

DIG Furniture Bank - $4,800 to support the implementation of a management software program to advance DIG’s ability to personalize client services, a critical part of achieving their mission of instilling dignity after crisis.

Camp Koala - $5,000 to support the costs of conducting six-week grief support groups for grieving children in partnership with local School Districts.

Family Promise of Lycoming County Inc. - $5,000 to support The Promising Futures program to meet the housing needs of people in crisis and in danger of losing their homes, or the safety of their homes.

Think BIG Pediatric Cancer Fund Inc. - $5,000 to support the Lycoming and Union County Family Assistance program, which relieves the stress of everyday financial expenses so families who are battling pediatric cancer can concentrate on treatment and healing.

