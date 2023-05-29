Both the Montoursville Cemetery and the Wildwood Cemetery in Williamsport hosted Memorial Day remembrances this morning.

Wildwood's event centered around a catholic mass, and reminded attendees to not only remember these fallen heroes, but to honor their memory by reducing the tensions in today's polarized world.

Montoursville's ceremony honored those borough residents who lost their lives in action, along with asking the crowd to also honor those veterans still alive, who continued to contribute to our society.

Student award winners from both the Montoursville and Loyalsock school districts were also honored. The Warrior band was on hand to play the national anthem.

Somewhere around 300 people attended the two events.

Scroll here for a gallery of the day's events.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section Coalition connects veterans to needed resources