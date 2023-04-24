Williamsport, Pa. — Courts at three local parks will be out of commission while crews work to repair them, according to Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter.
Beginning this week, construction crews will begin resurfacing work on sports courts in Memorial Park, Young Woods Park, and Shaw Place Park. During this time, these courts will be unplayable.
It's part of a series of upgrades planned for the city's parks this year that also include improvements to baseball fields and basketball courts in Brandon Park.
"We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause," Slaughter said in a statement Monday. "However, we are very excited to have new, playable courts city-wide for decades to come."