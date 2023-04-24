basketball court generic
Canva

Williamsport, Pa. — Courts at three local parks will be out of commission while crews work to repair them, according to Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter.

Beginning this week, construction crews will begin resurfacing work on sports courts in Memorial Park, Young Woods Park, and Shaw Place Park. During this time, these courts will be unplayable.

It's part of a series of upgrades planned for the city's parks this year that also include improvements to baseball fields and basketball courts in Brandon Park.

"We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause," Slaughter said in a statement Monday. "However, we are very excited to have new, playable courts city-wide for decades to come."

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.