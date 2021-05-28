Williamsport, Pa. -- A celebratory parade is being held on Saturday, May 29 in Williamsport to celebrate James Hammond, 6, who returned home last week after seven long months of surgeries, recovery, and rehabilitation.

On Halloween night, 2020, James suffered severe injuries after being hit by a car when he was trick-or-treating with family. Most of James’ injuries were to his head, but both of his legs were also broken in the accident.

Since last October, James has had five surgeries, and uses a feeding tube to eat. According to his mother, Jacqueline Hammond, “we need to teach him to walk, talk, eat, and teach him to breathe through his mouth and nose again.”

Welcome Home James parade details Where: Parking lot next to Williamsport Bureau of Fire on W. Edwin St., Williamsport When: May 29, 3 p.m. Who: Everyone! If you'd like to support James, please come to join in! What: Make him a welcome home poster!

“He had a 5% chance of living,” Hammond contiued. Since, however, he has recovered at a surprising rate.

James started rehab in January of 2021, and has made astounding progress, according to his mom, but is still nowhere near the functionality before the fateful incident.

The Williamsport Fire Department encouraged James’ mother to hold a parade to celebrate the young boy's miraculous recovery so far.

While this parade is celebrating James’ survival and recovery, many Williamsport residents, including James’ mother, continue to demand justice for what happened to the boy.

The driver involved in the incident has not been charged with wrongdoing, which has sparked this movement. “We didn’t think James was going to make it,” Hammond said. In the meantime, she continues to fight for him despite all of the odds placed against her and her son. “I learn from him,” she said.