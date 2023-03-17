Millions of Americans are impacted by vascular diseases like peripheral artery disease which can increase risk of heart attack or stroke.

Evangelical Community Health and Wellness will present a panel discussion on vascular disease on Wed., April 12 at 6 pm in the Miller Conference Center, located in the main entrance of Evangelical Community Hospital.

Vascular disease affects the blood vessels that carry oxygen and nutrients through the body and remove waste from the tissues. Disorders in the vascular system can cause a range of health issues that can be severe or even fatal.

This panel discussion is presented by Benjamin Keyser, DO; Todd Stefan, MD, FACS, RPVI; and Rachel Carr, PA-C, all vascular specialists at the Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical.

The panel discussion will focus on the vascular system, how it supports good health, the types of vascular disease that can impact health, and when it may be time to see a specialist for treatment that can range from management to surgery.

This free event is open to the public. Registration is required and can be completed online at www.evanhospital.com/calendar or by calling 570-768-3200.

More information can be found at www.EvanHospital.com.

