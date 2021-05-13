Animal adoptions during the pandemic shut-down became about as common as toilet paper and hand sanitizer shortages. People transitioned to home offices, virtual learning, and found the extracurricular activities were canceled, leading to more time and energy available to give to a pet.

However, concerns about a steady increase in pet returns is rising across the country. In the past four months, a shelter in Colorado called Moms and Mutts Rescue reported more returns than they normally have in an entire year, with more than 200 dogs currently for adoption.

In fact, shelters across the U.S. have reported a "huge return of dogs," according to USA Today, but thankfully it does not appear to be a national trend.

According to local shelters, pandemic pets are not being returned at alarming rates.

"Our adoptions continue to be steady and the animals that are being returned are usually returned for behaviors that the adopter cannot deal with," said Victoria Stryker, executive director of the Lycoming County SPCA.

"Typically, with the dogs, people adopt because of the way the animal looks. Some people do not research breed characteristics. So a dog that shows guarding behavior is returned because it growls at visitors to the home," Stryker added.

"Or won't let a couple sit side by side. Typical breeds that guard are German Shepherds, Dobermans, Rotweiler, Mastifs, Boxers. Other breed type behaviors that people can't deal with are running (Husky), jumping (Jack Russell), etc.," Stryker continued.

Stryker went in to further detail about the SPCA's process for adopting.

"At the shelter we do counsel adopters, and people do have the best intentions, but it is constant work. It's like getting your kids to brush their teeth. Just because you have shown them several times, and reminded them a thousand times, they still won't do it without reminder," said Stryker.

"As for cats, they have behaviors that are typical to cats. They hide, they don't like change, they don't like the litter box, they scratch the furniture because they need their nails clipped, they won't sit in a lap, or they won't stay off a lap. Things can be very different once you take a cat to a new home."

But Centre County PAWS in State College says so far people have been holding up their end of the adoption process.

Pet returns in Centre County "have not been an issue at all," said Lisa Bahr, executive director.

Dealing with separation anxiety

As people return to offices and school; as activities pick back up, and life oustide the house resumes, animals--most often dogs--can often experience separation anxiety. The ASPCA offers a variety of tips to help your pet deal with the transition.

Make alternative arrangements.

If possible, take your dog to work with you.

Arrange for a family member, friend, or dog sitter to come to your home and stay with your dog. (Most dogs suffering from separation anxiety are fine as long as someone is with them. That someone doesn’t necessarily need to be you.)

Take your dog to a sitter’s house or to a doggy daycare.

Many dogs suffering from separation anxiety are okay when left in a car. You can try leaving your dog in a car—but only if the weather is moderate. Be warned: dogs can suffer from heatstroke and die if left in cars in warm weather (70 degrees Fahrenheit and up)—even for just a few minutes. DO NOT leave your dog in a car unless you’re sure that the interior of your car won’t heat up.

Keep greetings (hellos and goodbyes) calm.

When saying goodbye, give your dog a pat on the head, say goodbye and leave.

Similarly, when arriving home, say hello to your dog and then don’t pay any more attention to him until he’s calm and relaxed. The amount of time it takes for your dog to relax once you’ve returned home will depend on his level of anxiety and individual temperament.

To decrease your dog’s excitement level when you come home, it might help to distract him by asking him to perform some simple behaviors that he’s already learned, such as sit, down or shake.

Crate training may be an option.

Crate training can be helpful for some dogs if they learn that the crate is their safe place to go when left alone. However, for other dogs, the crate can cause added stress and anxiety.

Monitor your dog’s behavior during crate training. If the dog shows signs of distress (heavy panting, excessive salivation, frantic escape attempts, persistent howling or barking), crate confinement isn’t the best option for him. Instead of using a crate, you can

Try confining your dog to one room behind a baby gate.

Keep your dog busy while you're away.

Additionally, a physically and mentally tired dog doesn’t have much excess energy to expend when he’s left alone.