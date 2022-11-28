Home delivery thefts skyrocketed in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when stay-at-home orders were in place. Although much has changed since, the latest ValuePenguin survey of more than 1,500 U.S. consumers reveals that porch pirates are still a problem.

In fact, 35% of Americans have had a package or delivery stolen. And of this group, the majority say the theft occurred in the past year. The good news is that most say they’ve received compensation for their stolen packages.

Keep reading for tips on reporting porch piracy, and whether package thefts are worth filing a homeowners insurance claim.

According to the survey, more than a third of Americans (35%) have had a package or delivery stolen. 59% of consumers who’ve been a victim of package or delivery theft say it occurred in the past year. The majority of porch piracy occurs at single-family homes (62%) and apartment buildings (23%).

Security cameras appear to be doing little to deter porch pirates. 60% of Americans who’ve reported a stolen package or delivery have at least one security camera. To protect their goods, many Americans impacted by porch pirates are stalking their deliveries by setting up tracking notifications (45%), installing doorbell cameras (35%) or choosing delivery times (27%).

When it’s time to take action, only 17% of package or delivery theft victims in the past year say they reported the theft to the police. Most opt to resolve the issue through a claim with the seller (62%), while 30% do so with the shipping company.

The average estimated value of the goods stolen in the past year is $114, though 71% of victims say they received some form of compensation during the most recent theft. Looking at the last time a package or delivery was stolen, 55% report receiving all their money back or getting a replacement item. However, 29% report they received no money or had to pay extra for a replacement item.

Security cameras offer a sense of protection for many consumers — almost half (46%) of Americans have at least one security camera — but it doesn’t seem like they’re scaring away porch pirates. Of those who’ve ever had a package stolen, 60% have at least one security camera.

ValuePenguin home insurance expert Divya Sangameshwar says consumers shouldn’t rely on security cameras alone to protect their packages.

"Security cameras are a helpful tool for law enforcement in case your package is stolen, but it’s useless as a tool to prevent package theft," she says. "Prevention relies on you being vigilant and picking up the parcel from your front door immediately. Thieves are also aware of video doorbells and how to dodge them, either by walking below the line of sight of the video doorbell or hiding their faces, making it harder to identify and catch them." Sangameshwar says it’s understandable that most consumers wouldn’t file a police report — particularly because they’re likely to get their money back from large online retailers like Amazon. And, generally, those targeted by porch pirates in the past year order from large retailers. In fact, the most commonly stolen packages are those ordered from Amazon (62%), other online retailers (33%) or food delivery services like Instacart or HelloFresh (11%). Those who filed a claim through the shipping company may have a harder time getting their money back. "With shipping companies, claims get more complicated," Sangameshwar says. "You may not be covered for package theft if you didn’t buy package insurance from the shipping company. Even with package insurance, you aren’t guaranteed protection against porch pirates. Many of these policies won’t cover package theft after the package is delivered." Sangameshwar advises consumers to treat porch piracy like any other theft. Regardless of whether you file a claim with your insurance provider, retailer or shipping company, she recommends following these steps to report and file a claim: Itemize the list of items stolen . "It’s important to assess the total value of items stolen before filing a claim," she says. "Knowing that can help you decide who to file your claim with."

. "It’s important to assess the total value of items stolen before filing a claim," she says. "Knowing that can help you decide who to file your claim with." Compile the evidence . This includes receipts from the vendor, delivery notifications, photos showing the item was delivered and any video footage of the theft.

. This includes receipts from the vendor, delivery notifications, photos showing the item was delivered and any video footage of the theft. Submit your claim in a timely manner . "If you’re filing with your home insurance provider or with a shipping company from whom you bought insurance, adjusters will review your policy, including applicable coverage types, sublimits, scheduled items and deductibles," she says. "Don’t procrastinate, either. A failure to notify the proper channels in a timely fashion can result in your claim being denied."

. "If you’re filing with your home insurance provider or with a shipping company from whom you bought insurance, adjusters will review your policy, including applicable coverage types, sublimits, scheduled items and deductibles," she says. "Don’t procrastinate, either. A failure to notify the proper channels in a timely fashion can result in your claim being denied." Minimize theft risk when ordering high-value items . "Most homeowners insurance policies have limits on the theft of high-value items like high-end electronics, fine art or precious jewelry, so you might not be able to recover your losses fully," Sangameshwar says. "If you’re planning to have these items delivered, opt for more secure options like ship to store, ship to a locker or pickup location or ask your shipping provider to require a signature to receive these deliveries."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.