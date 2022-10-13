Members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 (PATF-1) received a warm welcome home this week after their two-week deployment to Florida to support communities ravaged by Hurricane Ian.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) activated the full, 45-member task force for Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28. They served as part of the Urban Search & Rescue Incident Support Team.

PATF-1 was originally sent to Columbia, SC to set up for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian.

Before the onset of Hurricane Ian, on Sept. 17, two members of the team were sent to Puerto Rico in response to Hurricane Fiona. They were transferred to Miami, joining the rest of the team in relief efforts from Hurricane Ian.

The PATF-1 team operated predominantly in the Fort Myers Beach area, conducting wide area searches to look for survivors and human remains in what has been one of the deadliest hurricanes in Florida and U.S. history.

The team's last activation was on Sanibel Island, Florida, doing the same search and rescue work.

“It is reassuring to know that we have such a highly trained group of professionals who can respond to disasters here in Pennsylvania and across the nation," said Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield. "We are grateful for their willingness to serve their neighbors in their time of need.”