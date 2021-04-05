Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee will hold a virtual informational briefing on Tuesday April 6 at 10 a.m. to examine the state of the Chesapeake Bay.

"Since the states and EPA agreed to the Chesapeake Bay watershed restoration goals in 2010, much progress has been made towards improving the health of the watershed," said Sen. Gene Yaw, chairman of the committee. "We are at a critical juncture in Chesapeake Bay restoration and we must not slow in our efforts. I'm looking forward to receiving an update on this important work."

Presenters will include Chesapeake Bay Commission Executive Director Ann Swanson, Chesapeake Bay Commission Pennsylvania Director Marel King, Chesapeake Bay Commission and Jill Whitcomb, Director, Chesapeake Bay Program Office, Department of Environmental Protection.

The hearing will be webcast live on the committee website -- https://environmental.pasenategop.com/ -- and an archived video will be available shortly after the hearing concludes. Prepared comments made by presenters will be available on the website at the start of the hearing.