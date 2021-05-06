Pandemic life possibly could be a time most mothers would rather forget.

WalletHub, which is a website that helps consumers locate the right credit card for them, compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia on three key performance indicators: Child Care. Professional Opportunities, and Work-Life Balance.

According to WalletHub, 66% of mothers in 2020 had children under 18, with women making up half the US workforce.

Working mothers were disproportionately impacted over men when it came to job losses during COVID-19.

Despite the pandemic, women still only make up about 85% of what men make, comparatively.

This begs the question if women should be forced to choose between working and raising a family.

Pa. was ranked 35 out of the 50 states as the best state for women to work in. Massachusetts was ranked number one with Louisiana ranked worst state for women to be employed in.

New York ranked best state day care system whereas Idaho ranked last, with California coming in at 49 despite a history of progressive public policies.

Mississippi ranked first with the lowest child care costs with Nebraska coming in last.

The District of Columbia has the lowest pay gap in the country when compared to men and women. Wyoming ranked last in pay gaps between men versus women, meaning out of all 50 states, Wyoming has the greatest gap in pay between genders.

What is interesting is based on who voted in 2020, which had the highest percentage of voters in US history, states which leaned Republican actually were shown to be more friendly to working mothers on average.