Pennsylvania – In the fifth year of the popular "PA Pride" beer series, a team of breweries are bringing PA residents a taste of state love and pride. The new brew is an 8% Double IPA to be released to the public at over 20 craft breweries and retail beer shops across Pa. on Friday, April 1.

This year's series is made possible through a partnership between Breweries in PA and Deer Creek Malthouse, the brewery behind the new creation.

"For this edition of PA Pride, we landed on a delicious recipe for Double IPA to showcase the flavor and mouthfeel-enhancing qualities of Pennsylvania grain complemented by the fresh and experimental flavors and aromas of South African hops," said Ted Brochu of Deer Creek Malthouse. "The fortifying strength of Double IPA will carry us through the chill of early spring, while the delightful aromas of berry, citrus, tropical fruit, and dank resin herald the arrival of warmer days ahead."

PA Pride Double IPA will be packaged and released in 16-ounce cans by over 30 Pennsylvania breweries participating in the collaboration. The label for this beer features the original PA Pride artwork that this beer series has become well known for, showcasing the iconic PA keystone outline.

This hazy Double IPA starts with a warm malty foundation—consisting of a blend of Keystone Pale Ale, Colonial Pilsner, Pale Wheat malt, & with Rolled Oats from Deer Creek Malthouse—that retains much of the qualities of the late addition whirlpool hops. This South African blend offers characteristics reminiscent of red berries, iced tea, and pineapple with a dank resinous smooth finish.

Our collaborators range in location and in brewery size, but all share the same passion for exciting local beer brewed with friends, for friends, and we're excited to share with beer enthusiasts throughout the region.

"PA Pride reminds us how combining the familiar with the unknown can result in exceptional results. Our recent collaborative efforts include a familiar PA Craft Malt from Deer Creek and a more unfamiliar South African hop blend including African Queen, Southern Passion, and an experimental variety called Southern Hospitality.

Much has changed and much has stayed the same with brewing in recent years, yet this beer combines the age-old dedication to brewing quality beer using quality raw materials with new techniques to create a sustainably hazy IPA that continues to remind drinkers why PA breweries have so much Pride in their beers and why we are so proud of Pennsylvania," said Jason Macias of ZH Hops and Malt.

Other versions of the beer series are in the works. According to the organizers of PA Pride, in the next few years, they plan to feature a Fruited Sour, Multigrain Saison, and Amber Lager respectively. Those beers will be released to the public throughout the remainder of 2022.

Be sure to follow BreweriesInPA.com/PAPride for all current and future release details.



