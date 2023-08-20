Harrisburg, Pa. — Legislation has been proposed by a Pennsylvania state lawmaker that would implement a four-day workweek.

State Rep. G. Roni Green hopes to decrease standard work week hours from 40 hours to 32 hours a week.

“Workers deserve to have a weekly schedule that respects a balance of work and personal responsibilities. A four-day workweek would provide hardworking individuals with more time for rest, family obligations, and focus on both physical and mental health,” Rep. Roni Green said in her memorandum.

Only businesses that have more than 500 employees would be impacted by the change and the bill would ensure that pay would not be reduced for workers.

The Federal Fair Labor Standards Act established the standard 40-hour workweek in 1938. Most workers today still work a 40-hour workweek.

Green, who represents the Philadelphia area, argues that technological advancements alone have significantly increased the productivity of workers, allowing more work to be accomplished in less time.

“Please join me in providing a modernized workweek for workers of large companies in Pennsylvania,” Rep. Green said.

