Williamsport, Pa. — The holidays are rapidly approaching and you may be searching for that perfect gift for the person on your list who seems to have everything.

There's a way to cross that person off your holiday list and give a gift that benefits your community. With the James V. Brown Library’s “Own-A-Day” program, you can give the opportunity to name a day of library service to honor or memorialize someone special, to publicize a business, or to celebrate a birthday or anniversary.

Last year, more than 100 people and organizations took advantage of this chance to recognize someone they care about by sponsoring a day at the library with a gift of $100. You can give online, by picking up a form at any help desk, or by calling the library at 570-326-0536, ext. 134.

“This is a popular program for so many reasons,” said Dana Brigandi, development, marketing and programming director at the library. “We all have enough stuff. This is a great way to help out a community treasure and give the perfect gift.”

She noted that people often renew the same date, year after year, as gifts for grandchildren or for wedding anniversaries. Since 2009, the program has raised nearly $200,000 to help the library continue to champion the love of reading, open new doors to lifelong learning, and ensure the preservation of library services for generations to come.

“On your chosen day, the name of someone you care about will be displayed on our flat-screen televisions throughout the building, printed on every receipt given to our patrons, published in our newsletters, and prominently displayed on our website and Facebook pages,” Brigandi said. “Your message will be seen by the more than 250 people who pass through our doors each day.”

The next time you are considering the perfect gift, think of the pleasure that owning a day at the library can give.

The James V. Brown Library is open for browsing and holds pick up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. To place a hold, visit www.jvbrown.edu or call 570-326-0536 during the library’s operating hours.

The library also is open for public computer usage and for services such as printing, faxing, copying, and scanning. Walk-in passport services are now available.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +3 What's up this weekend? December 16-18