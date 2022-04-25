Harrisburg, Pa. – Two Tioga County projects aimed at boosting recreation and economic development have been awarded $1 million each in state funding, Rep. Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford/Potter) announced Friday.

The grant to the Tioga County commissioners will support construction of the Marsh Creek Greenway Patterson Trailhead facility and supporting parking areas. The project includes demolishing the existing structure, preparing the site for the trailhead facility and constructing stormwater management facilities.

Other features include a bike repair station, a kiosk for visitor information, landscaping and sidewalks. The building construction includes a superstructure, shell, porches and patios, interior fit-out of the space, HVAC, plumbing and electrical construction.

The second grant goes to Tyoga Container for the third and final phase of its construction of a 100,000-square-foot distribution center. The funding will be used to run a conveyor system from the current manufacturing facility directly to the newly constructed distribution center.

“Each of these projects is a worthwhile investment in the economic success and quality of life in our communities,” Owlett said. “I was pleased to support both initiatives and look forward to the long-term benefits they are sure to bring.”

The funding was awarded through the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which supports the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.

