Williamsport, Pa. -- Chef Hosch and Ann Catering will be serving up delicious Indian-inspired takeout meals later this month in support of Thrive, a group that offers English as a Second Language classes, basic immigration legal services, the Language Cafe, and local Spanish classes.

Typically Thrive would hold a springtime banquet as their major fundraiser, but due to the challenges from COVID-19 this year, the group opted for the Fall Fling takeout event instead.

"This is a special event for us. Instead of our usual volunteers cooking the meals, the Fall Fling is being prepared by Chef Hosch, so it’s more of a gourmet meal than our usual comfort food. Normally our volunteers prepare what we call 'Comfort Food From Around the World' – the kind of things their mothers would make at home," explains Jody Lantz, Thrive's Executive Director, Intermediate English as a Second Language (ESL) Instructor, and Department of Justice-Accredited Representative.

Thrive encourages all food lovers to enjoy this opportunity for fine-dining takeout and to treat yourself, family, friends, and/or neighbors to a nice picnic or bring out the fancy plates and a few candles for a fabulous evening. Of course, eating it in your car or on your couch in pajamas is also an option; fanciness is merely a suggestion.

Meals must be ordered in advance. Order by clicking here! Orders may be placed individually or for a group. The ordering deadline is September 13. Meals are $30 each, and additional donations are always appreciated.

All orders can be picked up on September 23 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Chef Hosch & Ann’s Carriage House at 414 Walnut Street in Williamsport.

The Menu

Butter Chicken - skinless, boneless chicken in a rich, buttery curry sauce

- skinless, boneless chicken in a rich, buttery curry sauce Vegetarian Option - substitutes tofu for chicken

- substitutes tofu for chicken Dahl Makhani - lentils and kidney beans in a lightly-seasoned, creamy tomato sauce

- lentils and kidney beans in a lightly-seasoned, creamy tomato sauce Saag - lightly spiced spinach and mustard greens with cumin, turmeric, and coriander

- lightly spiced spinach and mustard greens with cumin, turmeric, and coriander Naan - traditional flat bread

- traditional flat bread Shikanji - A refreshing lemonade with a touch of mint, basil, and a little pinch of Himalayan salt and curry seed. Shivi and Thrive will provide this delicious traditional Indian drink with each meal.

- A refreshing lemonade with a touch of mint, basil, and a little pinch of Himalayan salt and curry seed. Shivi and Thrive will provide this delicious traditional Indian drink with each meal. Famous Chocolate Chip Cookies from Sarah Pinckney

In addition to all of these menu items, each meal will include a special gift packed in the bag. “At the annual banquet, we always have traditional music and decorations. Even though we had to switch to takeout this year, we wanted to be able to create a special experience for everyone, no matter where they take their meal," said Lantz.

For those who are not interested in the takeout meal or are unable to attend, tax-deductible donations are always open through the Thrive website. In addition, Thrive will continue to offer different international takeout meals on the third Wednesday of each month. To see what's next on the menu or keep up with other Thrive activities, visit the organization's Facebook page or website.

The monthly "Comfort Food From Around the World" meals serve a dual purpose of introducing Central Pennsylvanians to a slice of diverse cultures while also raising funds to continue providing language and immigration assistance and education.

About Thrive Services

Thrive's typical services include immigration legal services, Spanish classes, English as a Second Language classes, and The Language Cafe - an informal place to practice language skills. Due to complications caused by COVID-19, The Language Cafe and Spanish classes have been put on hold. Immigration legal services and ESL classes are still available.

"We have tried to creatively adapt to keep our programs going," says Lantz. "With COVID-19, we've switched to online classes and online homework."

Though some students miss the traditional format of in-person classes and homework, the change has allowed greater scheduling flexibility. The flexibility of remote services has been a surprising boon to the immigration assistance program; being able to serve clients remotely eliminates travel difficulties, sometimes making it a more convenient option.

"We’ve been able to continue our immigration legal services online; it’s actually been convenient since we cover such a large area. We'll definitely continue making our immigration services available remotely, online or over the phone," Lantz told NCPA.