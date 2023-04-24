Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Symphony Orchestra Williamsport Symphony was awarded a $15,000 grant from the Waldron Memorial Fund recently.

The grant, through the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania, will be used to create a community event in partnership with the Hughesville Area Public Library.

The event will include a family-oriented, summer pops concert by the Williamsport Symphony with educational and fun activities provided by the Hughesville Library. The “Movie Spectacular” theme will appeal to all ages and the activities will promote reading and expand the outreach programs of the Hughesville Library while enhancing the awareness of the Williamsport Symphony.

The event is scheduled for Sun., June 4 from 6-7 p.m. at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds in Hughesville. It is free and open to the public.

The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania works to improve the quality of life in northcentral Pennsylvania through community leadership, the promotion of philanthropy, the strengthening of nonprofit impact and the perpetual stewardship of charitable assets. FCFP strives to create powerful communities through passionate giving. For more information, visit www.FCFPartnership.org.

