The holiday season is a reminder to give back; now's your chance to give back to your community members in need.
Clinton County organizations are offering a number of donation opportunities this holiday season:
Children’s Book Drive: Now-Dec. 7
- Donate a new or gently-used book for a local child in need. Book drop-off locations: The Express newspaper, 9 West Main St.; The Bus Stops Here, 115 East Main St., Lock Haven.
- The books are donated to The Salvation Army, Lock Haven Area Shoe Bank, and the Rotary Club of Downtown Lock Haven for the Little Libraries. Monetary donations are used to purchase books at various reading levels.
Santa’s Seniors Collection: Now-Dec. 14
- STEP, Inc. collects individually packaged goods to be delivered (with the Meals on Wheels deliveries) to shut-in senior citizens in Clinton and Lycoming counties just in time for the holidays.
- Examples of requested items: individual snack puddings, gelatins & fruit cups, cereals, oatmeal & cereal cups, mac & cheese, snack size packs of crackers, pretzels, chips & cookies, cups of soup & ramen noodles, breakfast & granola bars, and seek & find books. Donations accepted weekdays 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through noon on Dec. 14 at the STEP Clinton County Community Center, 124 East Walnut St., Lock Haven. Contact (570)323-3096.
STEP Head Start Mitten Tree Project: Now-Dec. 14
- STEP Clinton County Community Center, 124 East Walnut St., Lock Haven. A collection of mittens, gloves, hats, and scarves for area children in need, ages birth to 5 years. Donation drop-off is at the STEP Clinton County Community Center. Sponsored by STEP Head Start. Contact (570) 601-9626 or kesnyder@stepcorp.org.
Shoe Drive: Now-Dec. 22
- Lock Haven Catholic School, 311 West Water St., Lock Haven. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The School collects new & gently used shoes to be sent to Haiti to be refurbished and sold in their community. In return, LHCS earns funds based on the weight of all shoes collected (the School hopes to collect 2,500 pairs of shoes).
- Shoes can be dropped off weekdays during school hours. Contact (570) 748-7252 or bphoenix@lhcs.org.