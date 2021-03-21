Submitted March 19

Government entities everywhere are strapped for cash. They see getting radar as better than hitting the lottery​.

The Legislature is feverishly working to give radar to municipal police and to give the state police moving radar.

PennDOT data show that Pennsylvania's roads are the safest they have ever been – without radar.

The Legislature sees drivers as rolling four-wheel ATM's. The Federal Highway Administration found that 90% of Pennsylvania's posted limits are 8 to 12 mph too slow. That makes 90% of the roads perfect for speed traps since tickets will be issued at +6 mph.

Despite 30 years of technological innovations, radar still suffers from the same reliability and performance issues that have made it unacceptable as evidence in a court of law.

There will be a limit on how much municipalities will get per ticket, as if that is some protection that radar guns won’t be used to raise revenue. The “cap” of 10% of a municipality’s revenue is a “magic bullet” to convince taxpayers that radar won’t be used to raise money. Without a “cap” on the number of tickets allowed, that argument is baseless.

Tickets cost $170+. Money that doesn’t go to the municipalities will go to the Commonwealth: the Legislature has an enormous financial stake in voting in favor of radar for municipal police. Radar WILL be used to raise revenue.

The radar lobby seems intent on turning municipal police into armed tax collectors. Tell your Senator and Representative: Vote NO on House Bill 606.

