Harrisburg, Pa. — In less than a week, anglers across the state will be headed to their favorite fishing holes for the first day of trout.

The long-awaited trout seasons begins this Saturday at 8 a.m. and runs through Sept. 4. Fisherman will then have to wait for the extended season in stocked trout waters that runs from Sept. 5 through Dec. 31.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) stocks about 3.2 million trout in streams and lakes across the state each year, including nearly 14,000 “trophy trout.” Trophy trout are golden rainbow trout that average approximately 1.5-pounds and are 14 inches long. Although stocking takes place year round, it begins in earnest in February, according to the PFBC website.

To view the upcoming trout stocking schedule for each county, visit the Fish and Boat website here.

A trout permit is required for fishing in state waterways, although those under 16 or disabled persons are not required to purchase a permit. There are two “Fish for Free” days scheduled for May 28 and July 4. To view all fishing regulations, visit the PFBC website.

For new anglers, PFBC is also holding a virtual "Basics of Trout Fishing" seminar on March 30 from 6-7:30 p.m. The free program will cover trout identification, regulations, equipment, skills, fishing techniques, and even help you navigate different resources to find a spot to fish for trout near you.

To register, visit the events website.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.