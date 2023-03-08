Local calibration services company YCG will be holding an open house to showcase potentially life-saving protective gear accessible to the general public.

The gear on display will be products of Armor Upfitters, a defense supply company based out of Texas.

Armor Upfitters produces standard ballistic protective gear, as well an array of unique innovative products that offer protective power with the goal of saving lives for civilians.

Their products range from bullet proof shields, bullet proof seat cushions, and blast/bullet resistant curtains to bullet proof custom wall art hangings that can be used like shields.

Some products are designed to protect in the event of an active shooter, such as backpack armor plates, bulletproof three panel security screens, bulletproof Automotive Seat Covers, and bulletproof skateboards.

To demonstrate the protective power of the products, a live fire shoot will take place during the open house. Plus raffles, refreshments, and a Q&A Session.

"The purpose of our open house is to show the community that there are options available at reasonable prices to protect yourself, your family, your home or business, and most importantly, protect our schools," said Jake Cowden, Operations Manager of YCG.

"No one wants to think about an active shooter situation in their community but we here at YCG want people to know that you have options to protect your loved ones and your community.”

YCG will host the open house on Mar. 17 and 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at YCG Inc., 2603 Reach Road, Rear, Williamsport, PA 17701.

