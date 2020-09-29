Williamsport, Pa. -- The Lycoming Nursery School is hoping to bounce back from the impacts of COVID-19 when their 2020 school year begins on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Like so many other small businesses Lycoming Nursery is trying to recover from the unusual past six months.

The preschool will be hosting an open house for prospective parents and children Tuesday, September 29 from 7-8 p.m.

Located at 825 Arch Street, Lycoming Nursery has been a cornerstone in the Newberry community since the 1970’s and said they needs community support to get back to running.

With a new staff, revamped facility geared towards social distancing, health, and safety, new Director in training Amanda Bair is eager to showcase her plans and excitement for the upcoming school year for kids ages 3-5.

“I’ve never taught during a pandemic before,” Bair joked. “My school year goals are to keep these kiddos as safe and healthy as possible in a caring, educational environment.”

Lycoming Nursery operates three mornings a week and still has limited spaces available due to guidelines and restrictions.

The school has already begun planning ways for students to still get the feel of experiencing field trips. They plan to have some of their annual trips come to them so they are able to social distance while learning about a fire truck, for example.

Interested to help out? Lycoming Nursery welcomes all donations that can contribute to help ease the transition back into normalcy, whether it be monetary, school supplies, or simple things such as tissues or prepackaged snacks.