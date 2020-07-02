Howard, Pa. -- A single vehicle crash damaged Howard Fire Company's main station on June 29 around 6:50 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into Station 14 suffered minor injuries and is in stable condition, according to a post on the fire company's Facebook page.

The collision, however, caused damage to the overhead garage doors and a non-load supporting wall between the bay doors. Also damaged in the crash was Engine 14, and Rescue 14 which sustained moderate damage to the bumper and fender/hood.

Several company 14 members were at the station at the time of the collision and several others on their way for the monthly company meeting, according to the post. Company 14 apparatus was unable to exit to building to effectively respond to the call and mutual aid units were requested to assist.

Walker Township and Beech Creek Blanchard fire units responded for mutual aid. "Company 14 members worked quickly to stabilize the vehicle, extricate the patient and assess damage to the building to verify no load-bearing components were affected," according to Howard Fire Company.

Mutual aid crews assisted with stabilizing building components to allow for Rich's Amoco to remove the vehicle.

Company 14 members sourced lumber and OSB sheeting from Lowe’s to build a temporary wall in place of the heavily damaged garage door and secure the station, according to the post.

Howard Fire Company extended a special thanks to all of their Amish members and some of their construction companies, Sand Ridge Contracting, and Ridgeside Landscaping & Builders, who provided the equipment and expertise to quickly erect the temporary wall.

Keystone Door Solutions responded after-hours to assist with removal of the heavily damaged door and make temporary repairs to the lesser damaged bay door to make it operational. Eagle Towing and Recovery towed Rescue 14 to their shop and for damage inspection.

Repairs to the damaged apparatus and the building will occur in the coming weeks and months but at this time, Howard Fire Company reports that all Company 14 units are in service and ready to respond.

The station is soliciting donations via their Facebook page to help with costs associated with the repairs.