Williamsport, Pa. – The Lycoming County United Way (LCUW) received an initial 500 masks, and a second shipment of 1,500 masks on Thursday, compliments of the United Way of North Central Mass (UWNCM).

The masks will be distributed to community partners beginning next week.

Earlier in 2020, UWNCM was approached by one of their corporate community partners to help with a philanthropic initiative during COVID-19. AIS is an office furniture manufacturer located in Leominster, Massachusetts. The company has been active in United Way programs during the past several years, and for 30 years has demonstrated a commitment to community service, according to the United Way.

AIS started a program called Sew the Masks in the Spring of 2020 with the goal of making and donating one million high quality and reusable facemasks to first responders, non-profit organizations, and those in need.

AIS retrofitted one of the seating lines in their factory into a facemask production area and then reached out to community sewers (endearingly called “Rosies” after the WWII icon, Rosie the Riveter) to help with producing facemasks. Through AIS’s in-house seamstresses and over 1,000 community sewers in 45 states, AIS has donated more than 250,000 facemasks to essential workers, schools, non-profits, and individuals in need.

Recently, AIS provided Massachusetts polling workers in 267 towns across the state with 26,000 facemasks to be used on or before Election Day and donated almost 5,000 masks to polling workers in Washington, D.C.

Frances Longton, Volunteer Center Manager at UWNCM reached out to John Emge, Northeast Regional Engagement Director with United Way Worldwide, who contacted local United Ways across the northeastern United States to donate and distribute 150,000 masks to organizations in need across the country.

“UWNCM is proud to partner with AIS office furniture in Leominster and offer local United Ways the opportunity to provide high-quality and reusable masks for free to individuals and families in need of additional assistance during these difficult times,” said Longton.

Ron Frick, President of the Lycoming County United Way, said “We are thankful for this gift from our friends and colleagues in New England. This collaboration shows the power of partnerships and will benefit our own community partners who may need another round of masks. We are grateful for the network of local United Ways and for the corporate partnership enjoyed by UWNCM and AIS. The response to the first 500 masks was so good that AIS is sending us 1,000 more!”

The supply of masks is timely. Yesterday, the Lycoming County Commissioners redoubled their plea for community members to wear masks as COVID-19 cases have soared. In the last 30 days the county has seen a 1,488 case increase, according to Jeff Hutchins, Director of Public Safety for Lycoming County.

Related reading: Critical COVID numbers prompt Lycoming County Commissioners to implement tighter restrictions

According to Melyssa McHale, Director of Community Impact, masks will be distributed to community partners on a first-come, first-served basis and 200 masks have already been distributed to Family Promise of Lycoming County, Sojourner Truth Ministries and American Rescue Workers-Williamsport.

For more information or to request masks, please reach out to McHale at 570.666.4379 or Frick at 570.666.4382 at the Lycoming County United Way.

To give to the Lycoming County United Way visit www.lcuw.org and click the GIVE button or text LIVEUNITED to 50155.