Williamsport, Pa. -- In 2019 the pool at Memorial Park reportedly leaked as many as one million gallons of water, according to Mayor Derek Slaughter.

He reported today live via Facebook at the park, surrounded by piles of dirt made by excavators. Workers are digging in areas surrounding the pool in search of the source of leaking. The pool did not open for the 2021 season.

"One million gallons is unacceptable," said Slaughter. The goal this year is to locate the source of the leak, or leaks, and properly fix the issue rather than apply a band-aid fix." Crews are digging in the grass now, "but if we have to dig up the concrete," said Slaughter, "we will. We're going to do this correctly."

Further discussions will center around the pool itself--whether or not the City should invest in a liner or continue with the cement foundation.

Slaughter said the pool is expected to be repaired and re-opened for the 2022 summer season. The city has hosted "Community Splash Days," free for residents. The last one of the season is planned for Aug. 13 from 4-7 p.m.

In May, Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter launched a "Mondays with the Mayor" segment on Facebook.

The purpose: to "highlight local businesses, restaurants, City Hall and City business updates, and try to address as many of your questions as possible while keeping you up-to-date with what is happening in Williamsport government," according to Slaughter.