Williamsport, Pa. — Stop by Alabaster Coffee this November and you'll get a chance to try a warming Campfire Cappuccino while also donating to your community.

Camp Susque, a non-profit summer youth camp, is celebrating their 75th anniversary this year. Each purchase will contribute $75 to Camp Susque’s general fund.

The specialty drink itself is a collaboration. The cappuccino is sweetened with smoked maple syrup, tapped from Susque’s maple trees, and then topped with a toasted homemade marshmallow created by Camp Susque.

The drink is made from a base of foamed milk (of choice) and Alabaster’s Sabra espresso.

“In exchange for $5, you can have an amazing cappuccino from Alabaster, and know that you just helped a nonprofit raise $75. Does it get any easier to give back to the community?” said Peter Swift, Camp Susque’s director.

Just a few years ago, following up on Bullfrog Brewery’s “Community Tap” program, Alabaster’s owner Karl Fisher continued the community mindset by starting their own Community Tap program which has supported many local non-profits, including Dwell Orphan Care, United Way, and WASD Education Foundation.

Karl Fischer, Alabaster’s owner, pointed out the impact of the community cup program: “In our history for the community tap, we’ve given over $17,000 to local non-profits. When you count matching partners with organizations like Susque leading the charge, the program has generated over $70,000 for the community.”

“Seventy-five dollars per cup is just the beginning – we’ll be kicking off some social media contests over the next few days, and the last week of the month will also feature free Susque campfire mugs to anyone who orders the drink,” Swift said.

This year’s contribution total is thanks to a wide variety of community partners, including CE Containers, Sylvania Site Contractors, CH Walts Sons Inc (also celebrating their 75th year!), Natural Waterscapes, Woodrich, Gunderson Furnishings, Lycoming Centre Presbyterian Church, City Church, First Southern Baptist Church, Alabaster Coffee Roaster & Tea Company, Winfield Baptist Church, Strong Spas, Kinley’s Jewelers, Emmanuel Bible Church, Moff Associates, River Valley Internet, Larson Design Group, First United Methodist Church, Lycoming College, Grace Fellowship Church, Hometown Hearth, SmileWilliamsport.com, and other friends of Susque.

“We’re hoping that Alabaster is able to sell 750 cups this month, which creates a almost $60,000 donation for Camp Susque. This will help offset some dramatic price increases Susque experienced this year as part of a kitchen expansion project," Swift said. "If anyone wants to learn more or participate, they can follow us on facebook or visit susque.org/coffee.”

Camp Susque is a 501c3 non-profit Christian camp located 15 minutes north of Williamsport in Trout Run. The organization has a mission of biblical evangelism and growth in Christian character for youth, young adults and families.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section What's up this weekend? November 11-13