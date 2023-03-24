Williamsport, Pa. — Are you in the spirit to spar? Sparring is a form of training common in combat sports, but in fencing, it's the practice of honing one's skills against an opponent.

The Williamsport Fencing Club will be starting an Introduction to Fencing class on Monday, March 27.

The 10-week class is 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., from March 27 to May 29 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 844 West Fourth Street in Williamsport. It will be an excellent opportunity to learn what this exciting Olympic sport is all about.

The class fee is $80 with a discount for family members. Williamsport Fencing Club will provide all equipment. Participants should wear gym clothes: long workout pants, t-shirt, and fully intact gym shoes.

The club also has open practice nights on Monday and Thursday nights at the Trinity Episcopal Church.

There are three fencing blades used in the sport of fencing: the foil, epée, and sabre. Open practice nights are primarily foil fencing, but all three weapons are welcome on any night.

The Williamsport Fencing Club is the only fencing group in the area. The next closest club is in State College.

For more details, join the Williamsport Fencing Club group on Facebook.

