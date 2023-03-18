The Old Lycoming Township Fire Company is making upgrades thanks to $1 million grant funding from the state.

The Local Share Account (LSA) grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will be used to remodel and expand the 33 year old fire station located at 1600 Dewey Ave in Old Lycoming Township.

Besides housing the fire company, the station also houses Engine 14-1 (the engine staffed by the Williamsport Bureau of Fire and serving both communities), and MICU 91 (Mobile Intensive Care Unit staffed by Susquehanna Regional EMS and serving at least 10 communities along the Lycoming Creek Valley).

The purpose of this project is to expand the company's college “live-in” program and move it into the station; update and modernize the quarters for Engine 14-1 and MICU 91; and provide a safer, welcoming environment for volunteer staff.

