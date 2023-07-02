Williamsport, Pa. — According to Williamsport native Alyssa Chamberlin, Odyssey of the Mind (OM) is a problem-solving competition in which “kids come up with their own ideas, build their own props and sets, write their own script, etc.; everything the team presents comes from them.”

That approach could just as easily describe the process behind a new OM documentary that Chamberlin made with her husband, Garrett Stiger.

Years in the making

The filmmaking pair, who both graduated from Loyalsock High School nearly 20 years ago, have just wrapped their first full-length film. A 100-minute doc appropriately titled “Odyssey,” the piece follows a single California high-school team as its six boys prepare for the 2019 OM competition.

Chamberlin, who holds an English degree from Ithaca College, produced the film; it was directed and edited by Stiger—who likewise has an Ithaca degree in Cinema and Photography, with a minor in Business.

“Because it’s low-budget, we did a bunch of other things on the film too,” Chamberlin told NCPa in a recent interview.

Stiger and Chamberlin both participated in OM as youth and later served as judges. “We met in high school when I asked Alyssa to be on my OM team,” Stiger recalls. “We’ve been thinking about this film for over 10 years.”

Counting the hours

They eventually raised much-needed production money through GoFundMe; donors get a shout-out in the movie’s closing credits—where Lycoming County viewers are likely to recognize at least a few names.

With help from just a handful of collaborators—including a motion-graphics guru and a second cameraman to supplement Stiger—the pair shot a whopping 155 hours of footage. This included 24 interviews with participants, parents and coaches from such wide-ranging places as Tennessee, Canada, Florida, New Jersey, Delaware, North Carolina, Togo and Poland. Interviewees included OM’s PA State Association Director Jerry Owens, plus fellow Loyalsock graduate Amelia Wehr, currently volunteering with OM in California.

But, says Chamberlin, “the heart of the film is this team. We wanted to capture their personal experience approaching and solving a problem.”

And did they ever.

Injury report

The absorbing film shows these boys brainstorming, drawing, rhyming, sewing, drilling, measuring, cutting, wiring, soldering, composing music, writing computer programs and even building a home-made voltage regulator when their store-bought fizzled less than 12 hours before the regional tournament.

“If this thing blows up, then I apologize,” offers one boy—after which his teammate quips, “Do we have a third cameraman in place for that?”

A similarly comic moment occurs when a team of young ladies eagerly recounts several OM-related “scar and injury stories”—including one case in which a girl lost her fingerprints!

But what’s perhaps most remarkable about Stiger and Chamberlin’s “Odyssey” is how they lucked out with the narrative trajectory of this particular team. I won’t spoil things with further details, except to re-emphasize that practically the entire project had to be rebuilt from the ground up on the night before their first performance. “That was supposed to be time for the team to rehearse and fine-tune their skit,” Stiger recalls, “but instead they had to fix the thing their entire solution hinges on.”

The long term

Founded in New Jersey in 1978, OM now spans roughly 30 countries, with more than 15,000 teams altogether. “That’s as many as 105,000 kids across the globe,” says Stiger.

Teams compete in four divisions covering grades 3-5, middle school, high school and college. While part of their final rank depends on solving a spontaneous problem at the tournament itself, the brunt of the scoring involves a pre-assigned long-term problem in which each team must perform a skit meeting multiple complex criteria. There’s a strict eight-minute time limit on the skits, along with a maximum dollar amount that can be spent for supplies—currently about $145. Likewise, adult coaches “can teach skills and encourage brainstorming,” says Stiger; but all raw ideas and solutions must come from the young team members themselves.

"Countless opportunities"

As Chamberlin puts it, these unusual parameters provide “countless opportunities that most kids don’t get in school; it empowers kids to think independently and then transforms their ideas into a story they can share and take pride in.

“It also illustrates that many problems have hundreds, if not thousands, of solutions.”

Says one adult interviewee in recalling her youthful OM experience: “I learned so much more from Odyssey than I’ve ever learned from anything else.”

Changing minds

All this may explain why Chamberlin and Stiger have gotten such strong and positive reactions to their film.

A May 2023 screening at OM World Finals “went over like gangbusters!” Stiger relates. “It was really gratifying to watch it with an audience, and hear laughter when we wanted to hear laughter or sniffles when we wanted to hear sniffles.”

He adds that a parent-coach told him the film single-handedly changed one team member’s mind about quitting.

And: “Another coach approached us a couple days later. She didn’t say more than three words before tears came to her eyes. ‘Earlier that day, my middle-schoolers bombed Spontaneous. They were pretty discouraged, so I said, “Okay, we’re going to this movie tonight.” By the end of the movie, they were all crying. The next day, they had Long Term and gave the best performance they’ve given all year.’”

Festivals and followers

As for when and how the film can be seen by the public:

“We’ll be getting private viewing links out to our GoFundMe backers later this summer,” Chamberlin explains. “We’ll also be submitting the movie to film festivals with the hope that someone wants to distribute it. If that doesn’t work out, we’d like to find a way to make it available online ourselves—something like YouTube or Vimeo.

“We would love to screen it in Williamsport this year,” she adds, “but that’ll depend on how things go with our festival submissions.”

“If folks want to stay up-to-date on the documentary,” says Stiger, “they can follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We’re @ootmdoc on all those websites.”

