Williamsport, Pa. -- Nurse Family Partnership (NFP), a program of Susquehanna Home Care and Hospice at UPMC in the Susquehanna Region, was awarded a $50,000 grant check during a presentation on Wednesday afternoon.

The grant was provided by the Lycoming County United Way thanks to funding from the AllOne Foundation, presented by AllOne representatives at the Divine Providence Campus.

Melyssa McHale, a United Way Resource Development Manager, had attended a presentation by the AllOne Foundation and suggested the the Lycoming County United Way may be eligible for grant funding. Shortly after, Bill Jones, CEO of United Way of Wyoming Valley, approached the Lycoming County United Way and five other regional branches to apply for a $350,000 grant in support of PA211 information services and visiting nurse programs in seven counties.

The Lycoming County United Way was the second largest sub recipient at $50,000. The other United Ways include United Way of Bradford County, United Way of Greater Hazleton, Pocono Mountains United Way, United Way of Susquehanna County and United Way of Wyoming Valley.

“Because of Melyssa’s initiative and the collaboration of six area United Ways, our friends at NFP are the recipients of this grant that will help to fund their program into 2021,” said Ron Frick, President of the Lycoming County United Way.

“This organization has been funded by our United Way since 2004 and is the only program of its type in Lycoming County. The AllOne Foundation is looking for collaborative efforts in communities that support their mission. Without the support of the AllOne Foundation, this level of funding would not have been possible this year."

NFP is a national, evidence-based home visitation program that provides care to first-time, income eligible mothers and families. Each new mom is paired with a registered nurse that works with them and their families from before birth until the child is two years of age.

The nurses not only offer support, education, referrals (as needed), and basic care instruction, they also build lasting relationships with the moms that carry long past the time their child turns two.

“In collaborating with our United Way colleagues, we are able to sustain and expand home visitation programs like NFP over a seven county region by tracking the health and safety of the mother and child and the fidelity of home visiting service delivery. Partners like NFP will ensure positive health outcomes, and prevent the likelihood of abuse and neglect, by deploying tools to include supporting and evaluating parental confidence; tracking developmental milestones and monitoring safe and supportive home environments. Home visitors will also use screenings to identify and address postpartum depression; track up-to-date information on parental and child health; encourage parental engagement, and connect families to a medical home to improve the health of the community,” said Frick.

Julie Mansfield serves as Program Manager for NFP and stated, “We are grateful to Lycoming County United Way and the AllOne Foundation for believing in our mission to improve the lives of the clients and families we serve. Nurse Family Partnership and Lycoming County United Way have built a partnership of respect and a mutual desire to help improve the lives of the families we serve right here in our community. We are honored to be welcomed into the homes and lives of our clients every day and are proud to say that Lycoming County United Way makes that possible.”