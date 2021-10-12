Lewisburg, Pa. -- DAISY Awards are given to deserving nurses who exemplify clinical expertise and compassionate care and are recognized as role models in the nursing community. Candidates are nominated by patients, patients' families, and colleagues.

Christie Hoover, RN, a nurse for Evangelical Community Hospital’s Critical Care and Intermediate Care units, was recently presented the DAISY Award. She was accompanied by her fellow coworkers, mentors, and hospital and nursing leaders as she received the award. She was nominated by her coworker Lynne Yannes, RN.

In the nomination, Yannes shared the reality of being a critical/intermediate care nurse during a pandemic. “Christie, and others, watched as the CCU COVID-19 patients grew sicker and sicker, a continual decline with little hope of any significant improvements. Christie would sit quietly and hold their hands, her face being the last thing they would ever see.”

Yannes continued, “I would be negligent to imply Christie was the only staff nurse who extended such compassion to patients. What makes Christie stand out in my eyes? I can explain in a single word—genuine. The consistent and exceptional care she provides, the kindness and empathy she extends to her patients/families, and her gentle and comforting voice is the definition of a nurse.”

Between May 2011 through February 2012, Christie served Evangelical as a nursing student intern, and at the end of the program chose to stay on as a Nursing Assistant in the Nursing Resource pool. In June of 2019, Christie returned as an RN in the Intermediate Care Unit (then known as Step Down) and the Critical Care Unit where she presently works.

The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 in California by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from complications of an auto-immune disease. During his eight-week hospital stay, his family was impressed by the care and compassion his nurses provided, not only to him but to everyone in the family. They created the DAISY Award in his memory to recognize those nurses who make a big difference in the lives of so many people.

Evangelical is proud to be a DAISY Award partner, beginning to participate in the program in early 2020. Each DAISY Award Honoree is given a DAISY Award pin, a certificate of honor, a gift card from Service First Federal Credit Union, and a stone sculpture entitled "A Healer’s Touch," handcrafted by a tribe in Zimbabwe.

If an Evangelical Community Hospital nurse has displayed extraordinary clinical expertise and compassion, visit www.DAISYnomination.org/ECH and fill out a nomination form.