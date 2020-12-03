Mansfield, Pa. – The National Rifle Association (NRA) recently awarded the Mill Cove shooting range a $3,416.75 grant for the purchase of ammunition to support the shooting instructors that train students in the proper and safe use of firearms.

The Mill Cove shooting range is used by both NRA course instructors and by Mansfield University instructors with MU's Public Safety Training Institute and Police Academy.

"We are very excited that Mill Cove, Inc. received this grant and pleased that the NRA is making an investment in our community,” said Marilyn Jones, corporate secretary for Mill Cove, Inc.

Founded in 1999, Mill Cove, Inc. became a 501(3)(c) nonprofit organization in 2002. Its board of directors operate and maintain the Mill Cove Environmental Area for recreation and environmental research purposes. The organization hosts Earth Day at Mill Cove each year with the exception of this year due to COVID-19 and also offers opportunities to picnic, hike, fish and shoot.

Annually, with the exception of 2020 because of the coronavirus, the Friends of the NRA have held a banquet at Whitneyville with a portion of the funds raised through the live and silent auctions donated to the NRA Foundation’s statewide grant program.

“This was the fourth time Mill Cove applied for a foundation grant. We submitted the application between November and December of 2019. Due to COVID, the grants were awarded later than normal,” Jones said.

“Typically an instructor would have between 10 and 15 people in a class. Each participant usually shoots 100 to 150 rounds. Based on that and the average number of classes held in prior years, the ammunition should last about one year,” added Ms. Jones.

This year and in years past, the Game Commission has released pheasants in the Mill Cove Environmental Area because it offers good habitat for them. The Fish and Boat Commission stocks Mill Creek with trout annually. “Outdoor enthusiasts are provided with many opportunities between the shooting range, the pheasants and trout,” Jones explained.

For information about how to join Mill Cove, Inc. in its efforts to improve recreational and environmental opportunities, contact Marilyn Jones at (570) 549-2794.