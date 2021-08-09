Woodward Twp., Pa. -- The Lycoming County Board of Elections has permanently changed the polling place for Woodward Township, effective with the November 2, 2021 Municipal Election.

The new polling place for Woodward Township is the Woodward Township Volunteer Fire Company, located at 4147 North Route 220 Highway, Linden.

Voters should park in the rear of the fire hall and use the rear entrance. When leaving the fire hall, voters should not use the emergency vehicle crossover on Route 220 to turn left.

Signs will be posted at the old and new polling places on Election Day to notify voters of the change, and notification letters will be mailed to the households of all registered voters in the township.

Questions may be directed to the Office of Voter Services at (570) 327-2267.