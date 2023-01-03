Sarah Casher is a non-traditional student — she has a lot more on her plate than just college life — and continues to succeed at Lock Haven University.

Casher is a student in Lock Haven's social work program at the Clearfield campus. But she is also a married mother of two with a full-time job and part-time enlisted personnel in the Pennsylvania National Guard.

She was named the recipient of the William and Twila Sote Memorial Scholarship, the Robert F. Johnson Scholarship, the Paula Bell ROTC Scholarship, and the Donn and Mary Ann Zaffuto Wagner Academic Scholarship for the 2022-23 academic year.

"I'd like to congratulate Sarah for her hard work in the classroom and commitment to serving our country," said Bashar W. Hanna, president. "Like so many of our non-traditional students who dedicate themselves to earning a degree and making a positive impact in their communities, she deserves to be commended."

Casher, of Clearfield, boasts a 3.78 GPA. She was drawn to Lock Haven because of her proximity to, and familiarity with, The Haven's Clearfield campus. "The abundance of financial aid and scholarship support the Lock Haven University Foundation was able to provide me proved to be a deciding factor for me to enroll here," Casher said.

After joining The Haven family, she said she soon discovered Lock Haven is great place to earn a degree because of the wealth of resources and support she receives from faculty and her advisor; support she said is directly helping her achieve her academic and professional goals.

"My professors are extremely helpful with study tips, reviewing information that may seem unclear, and even have a sympathetic understanding of the unique challenges I face as an adult learner with a family and full-time job," Casher said. "As far as financial aid goes, staff are also always there to figure out ways to help you achieve your educational goals with the least amount of stress possible."

In addition to the financial aid she receives, Casher also views her scholarships as a huge differentiator in helping her overcome obstacles to achieve her academic goals.

"Receiving these scholarships helps me maintain my financial status and enables me to focus on being a mother, wife, and soldier rather than working overtime to help pay for school," Casher said. "That additional time not only helps me satisfy the requirements of my classes, but also allows me to invest more energy into my military responsibilities, which in turn is helping me become the leader that I am striving to be."

"These scholarships mean more to my family and I than I can truly express," she added.

Upon earning a bachelor's degree, she intends to immediately transition to Commonwealth University's master's in social work program. Her ultimate goal is to work in a drug and alcohol facility to help addicts on their journey to recovery.