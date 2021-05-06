Add a heading

NCPA is seeking the funniest, most lighthearted stories about Moms in our region.
Mother's Day is this Sunday. Do you have - or are you - an awesome Mom?
 
NorthCentralPa.com wants to share the funniest, most lighthearted stories about Moms in our region for Mother's Day. 
 
Do you have the biggest mom fail? We want to hear about it!
 
The silliest moment ever? Tell us!
 
Submit your stories at: news@northcentralpa.com
 
Help us brighten Mother's Day with awesome stories!
 

