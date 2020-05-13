Williamsport -- The YWCA of Northcentral Pennsylvania is excited to announce their first-ever virtual event. This year's Gala and Auction have been postponed until Spring of 2021, but the YWCA still wants to see the community come together to show their support and help the residents of the YWCA.

The event will be livestreamed through Facebook and features several package items for auction, including jewelry, local business gift cards, a handmade quilt packaged with special gifts from Otto Bookstore, a unique chest containing a floral arrangement, and other gifts that the YWCA says they can't wait to share.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 28, at 7 p.m. Bidding for certain auction items will open the week prior. Keep checking the YWCA facebook page for updates!