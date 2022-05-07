Kreamer, Pa. – The North Shore Railroad Company (NSHR) made history on May 4 when they ran their first train in Snyder County, to Kreamer, Pa., according to the company.

NSHR is the only railroad to make this journey, other than Norfolk Southern (NS), in the past 23 years.

This past April, the SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority (JRA) purchased the rail lines that serve Kreamer, Selinsgrove, and Shamokin Dam, Pa., from Norfolk Southern this past April. Norfolk Southern has been operating the lines since 1999 after taking over the line from Conrail.

NSHR is the private rail operator for the Joint Rail Authority. The Selinsgrove Branch is now an extension of the original NSHR line, which also serves customers from Northumberland, Pa. -- through Danville, Bloomsburg, and Berwick -- to Beach Haven, Pa.

NSHR President & CEO, Jeb Stotter said, “NSHR is excited to work with customers in Snyder County. I am really proud of the team we have here at North Shore. They are the reason we look to expand our services. We look forward to serving our new customers and doing everything we can to help their businesses thrive.”

“Access to quality rail transportation is as important today as it was 75 years ago when Kreamer Feed was founded. We are excited that the Joint Rail Authority and North Shore are taking over our rail service. We look forward to working together for many years,” said Kreamer Feed President, Jason C. Robinson.

JRA Chairman, Russ Graham added, “The mission of the SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority is to preserve essential rail freight infrastructure, and foster rail-served industrial development. The acquisition of the Selinsgrove branch line fulfills those goals exactly.”

The JRA adding the Selinsgrove Branch to their existing rail lines brings the JRA’s total track miles to approximately 215 miles.

Established in 1984, the North Shore Railroad Company & Affiliates is comprised of six short line railroads across Central Pennsylvania:

Juniata Valley Railroad (JVRR)

Lycoming Valley Railroad (LVRR)

Nittany & Bald Eagle Railroad (NBER)

North Shore Railroad (NSHR)

Shamokin Valley Railroad (SVRR)

Union County Industrial Railroad (UCIR)

The company provides rail service to a variety of businesses and industries located in central Pennsylvania, running on 256.2 miles of track. They handle commodities including aggregates, coal, grain, plastics and many others.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.