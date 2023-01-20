Williamsport, Pa. — One of the area's biggest fundraisers for local non-profits, Raise the Region returns this March.

The annual online fundraising initiative for 501c3 nonprofit organizations is hosted by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania each year. Nonprofits that serve residents in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga, or Union County are invited to join.

This year's Raise the Region will take place on March 8 and 9, lasting for 30 hours. To join, nonprofits must register by Friday, Feb. 24. Rules, registration details, and additional information are available on the Raise the Region website.

Raise the Region is co-hosted by Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, which has donated $175,000 to stretch donations made to pre-registered nonprofits.

“Raise the Region builds a sense of community,” said Jason McCahan, Director of Philanthropy. “It has become a primary fundraiser for many organizations over the years and donors appreciate the opportunity to help a variety of local nonprofits throughout the region. It is a true celebration of local philanthropy.”

Additional monetary prizes and incentives have been sponsored by First Citizens Community Bank, Larson Design Group, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, Subaru, Toyota Motor Corporation, UPMC, and Weis Markets. The prizes will be awarded to participating nonprofits throughout the entire event.

"The Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships are proud to be a part of Raise the Region for the eleventh year. This fundraiser continues to give us the opportunity to support a variety of local nonprofits,” said Aubrey Alexander. “Last year, we saw great success with the addition of Tioga County nonprofits. We are looking forward to another record-breaking event this year."

In 2022, 320 nonprofit organizations raised $2,144,702. Thousands of donors participated, with over 13,700 individual donations made.

Since its start in 2013, Raise the Region has raised over $14.4 million in donations.

