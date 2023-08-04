Mt. Carmel, Pa. — Central Susquehanna Opportunities (CSO) and St. Michael's Orthodox Church have coordinated to develop a new community gardening project. The project is more than just a community garden — it includes lessons on growing vegetables at home, budgeting, cooking, and more.

The pair of organizations wanted the project to respond to area needs, including often limited access to fresh produce. The groups offer fresh produce onsite at the church, supply neighbors with seeds to plant at home, and host classes.

A number of classes are upcoming in August. The classes cover planting and caring for a vegetable garden, container gardening, budgeting (both in general and for food), cooking with fresh vegetables, preserving vegetables for future use, and financial literacy classes.

Classes are held weekly throughout August. The church is always looking for new volunteers willing to help maintain the garden, which is located between the church building and the rectory at 131 North Willow St., Mt. Carmel.

The upcoming class schedule is listed below. Fresh vegetables will be available to take home at the end of classes.

August 10, 3 to 4 p.m.: Learn how to harvest vegetables from your garden.

August 22, 3 to 4 p.m.: Learn how to cook with fresh veggies. Participants will be given some supplies for cooking at home.

August 28, 3 to 4 p.m.: This class session is about budgeting for groceries.

August 31, 3 to 4 p.m.: Learn about proper vegetable harvesting practices.

Anyone who is interested in attending the weekly classes can register or ask questions by calling (570) 644-6575 or emailing rmiriello@censop.com.