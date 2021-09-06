Sunbury, Pa. -- The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA is preparing for their 18th Annual Coat Drive, with collections now through Oct. 18, and the giveaway on Nov. 1, 2, and 3.

Last year, Sunbury YMCA gave away over 1,000 coats, with more than 400 of them going to children. This year, the YMCA anticipates an even greater need than last.

Members of the community are invited to join the Y’s efforts in supporting the largest YMCA community event of the year. Donations of winter coats, scarves, hats, and mittens are currently being accepted at all GSV YMCA branches in Sunbury, Milton, Mifflinburg, and Lewisburg through Oct. 18.

While the YMCA is grateful for all donations, the greatest need in the Valley is for children’s coats.

The YMCA also welcomes monetary donations.

Donations can be sent to the Sunbury YMCA, 1150 North Fourth Street, Sunbury, Pa., 17801 or made online at www.gsvymca.org. Please designate Coat Drive when donating by check or online.

“We are anticipating the need to provide coats to children, families, and adults in our community will be greater than any year before due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it has had on families in our community,” Katrina Mouery, Co-Executive Director of the Sunbury Y and Chair of the coat drive said.

“The Sunbury YMCA is dedicated to giving back to our community through special events such as the coat drive. We are more than just a gym. At the Y, we are continually focusing on strengthening our community for kids, adults, seniors, and families with programs that protect, teach, connect, heal, nourish, and encourage.”

The Coat Drive Giveaway will be held at the Degenstein Youth Center at the Sunbury YMCA, located at 1150 N. 4th Street in Sunbury, on the following dates/times:

Monday, Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Steininger’s Dry Cleaning in Selinsgrove will be cleaning all our donated items again this year. It is with much gratitude that we thank them for their continued support year after year.

For more information, please contact Katrina Mouery, Co-Executive Director of the Sunbury YMCA, 570-286-5636 or email: kmouery@gsvymca.org.



