Clinton County, Pa. -- Scouts dropped off bags with flyers along Park Ave in Woolrich on November 20 as part of a "Scouting for Food" event organized by Woolrich Cub Scout Pack 661 and Troop 66.

Scouts picked up the bags filled with canned goods and nonperishables. The collected goods were donated to the Salvation Army in Lock Haven, Pa.

Scout activities include camping and outdoor skills such as building fires, first aid, and use of map & compasses. Woolrich Pack 661 is open to boys and girls ages 5-10 and T roop 66 is open to boys ages 11-17.



