Sunbury -- On October 8, Weis Markets announced the start of its six-week campaign in support of the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA), the nation's only nonprofit specifically supporting veterans with spinal cord injuries, disorders, and diseases like MS and ALS.

Centered around celebrating PVA’s 75th anniversary, the campaign encourages the American public to join their mission. As described on their website, they strive to create a world where the most severely injured heroes have adequate access to resources: quality health care, meaningful careers, and their earned benefits.

In-store, Weis Markets and its associates are encouraging customers to make small donations at checkout by rounding up their orders or purchasing $1, $3, $5 or $10 vouchers through Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Customers can also donate by rounding up their purchases when using self-checkout.

“We know PVA’s good work and have generated more than $1.5 million in customer and corporate donations for their programs over the past five years. Our customers have generously supported PVA during this time, and we hope they will consider a donation to PVA once again,” said Ron Bonacci, Vice President of Advertising and Marketing for Weis Markets. “This is one of the most important causes we support. Many of our associates have served their country, including our late Chairman Robert F. Weis. We honor their service and the service of our nation’s many veterans.”

“Donations from partners like Weis Markets enable PVA to help local veterans throughout their journey of recovery,” said Carl Blake, Executive Director of Paralyzed Veterans of America. “Thanks to Weis Markets, and partners like them, PVA has provided these services and more, free of charge, for 75 years. We’re grateful for their ongoing partnership.”



