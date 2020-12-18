Williamsport, Pa. – Highlighting the organization's key activities and financial statements between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020, the Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation (WASDEF) published its 2019-2020 Annual Report this week.

“Despite the 2019-2020 school year being what it was in the face of a global pandemic, WASDEF experienced one of its strongest years in terms of revenue generation, thanks, in part, to the loyalty of our donors, and community and business partnerships,” states WASDEF Board President Rose-Marie Gross and Executive Director Greg Hayes in the report’s introduction.

Grants awarded to WASD programming from the nonprofit during its latest fiscal year totaled $67,503. Several grants supported enhancements to the district’s academic, cultural, athletic, and health and wellness programs. The foundation also provided 110 scholarships to 69 graduating students. Total revenue, including in-kind donations and annual pledge payments, totaled $424,179 between more than 450 donors.

The report also highlights the impact of Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) Program contributions the district, received from businesses through the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania. Through that program, $18,000 in business donations were received from First National Bank, M&T Bank, Woodlands Bank, and UPMC Health Plan.

The WASDEF 2019-2020 Annual Report is available in print at the District Service Center, 2780 West Fourth St., or can be viewed online at www.wasdeducationfoundation.org or at www.wasd.org.

The Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation is the recognized nonprofit affiliate of the school district. WASDEF facilitates charitable giving and permanent legacies based on individual areas of interest in educational innovation, the arts, athletics and scholarships.