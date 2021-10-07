Williamsport -- Lycoming County's annual walk to fight hunger, the CROP Walk, is on its 43rd year and has raised over $1 million to help stop hunger. Last year, the walk raised $9,000 for both local and global causes.

This year's walk is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 10. Registration begins at 1 p.m. in front of Saint Mark's Lutheran Church (142 Market Street, Williamsport). Walkers can choose to walk three, six, or nine miles on the River Walk.

CROP Walk materials are available at Greater Lycoming County CROP Hunger Walk or by contacting United Churches of Lycoming County at (570) 322-1110. Funds will be accepted through October, and late donations will be accepted until the end of November.

Funds from the CROP walk will be distributed locally and globally. Twenty-five percent of the funds will be divided between New Love Center in Jersey Shore, the Sonlight House of Muncy, United Churches of Lycoming County Food Pantry, and West End Christian Community Center. The remaining 75 percent is distributed by Church World Services.

For additional information, contact Tammey L. Aichner: (570) 322-1110, director@uclc.org or Ken Wagner-Pizza (570) 322-0126, trinityrector@comcast.net.