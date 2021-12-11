JVB volunteer of the year 2021

Left: Library Board President Gloria Z. Greevy with the Carile Brown Award

Middle: Ardythe Cross with the Volunteer of the Year Award

Right: Children's Librarian Nina White holding a copy of Aaron Slater, Illustrator

 James V. Brown Library

Williamsport -- On December 7, members of the Friends of James V. Brown Library gathered to celebrate this year's Volunteer of the Year and the winner of the Carile Brown Award, which is given to individuals whose sustained dedication has helped the library continue serving the community.

During the gathering, Library Board President Gloria Z. Greevy was given the Carile Brown Award, and Ardythe Cross, former Friends Board President, received the Volunteer of the Year award.

The gathering concluded with a presentation by Children's Librarian Nina White, who shared the story Aaron Slater, Illustrator by Andrea Beaty and illustrated by David Roberts.

The book is printed in dyslexia-friendly font and shares the story of a child with dyslexia. The titular character discovers that he can still be a great communicator through his art skills and thrives despite his learning disability.


