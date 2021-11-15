Turkey Trot 5k

Lock Haven University will be hosting a Turkey Trot 5k on Sunday, Nov. 21 to benefit the Clinton County SPCA. The event, sponsored by the University Department of Sports Studies will take place at Jack Hubert Stadium.

Registration opens at 10 a.m. before the race beginning at 11 a.m.

All proceeds from the event go to the Clinton County SPCA, and concession stands at the stadium will be open and available for the public.

The Turkey Trot costs $25 from November 16 through the day of the event. Cash or checks payable to "LHUF" can be mailed to Lock Haven University, Zimmerli 109, 401 N. Fairview St. Lock Haven, PA 17745.

For more information you can contact Peter Campbell at 570-484-2114 or email Pcampbell@lockhaven.edu.

Pie Day 5k

The Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce will be coordinating the 5th annual Pie Day 5k run/walk on Thanksgiving morning.

Race founder, Cecilia Fink, will be involved in the event. The 'Be You Boldly' charity founder Fink, will distribute out a portion of the proceeds from the event to area charities.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Williamsport Chamber of Commerce. The 5k begins at 9 a.m. Registration price is $20 and you can register for the event here.