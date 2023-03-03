Lewisburg, Pa. — Several organizations from Union County have entered a collaboration to present a spring nature program. During the program, children and families are invited to discover the wonders of nature at Dale's Ridge and the areas surrounding Lewisburg.

The program is presented by the Union County Historical Society, the Merril W. Linn Land & Waterways Conservancy, Bucknell Humanities Center, and the Lewisburg Children's Museum.

The Nature's Explorers program will be held on second Saturday afternoons starting March 11 and running through May 13. Each session will introduce a new way of seeing and being in the natural world and stewardship. Children and their families have a chance to ask questions, test equipment, and spend some time together outdoors.

“This is such a wonderful opportunity to be outside, and learn from our surroundings – it’s a living classroom,” says Claire Campbell, program organizer and BU professor. “It’s an invitation to explore different curiosities and interests, and recognize that we need all of these perspectives to really understand and respect our place in the natural world.”

Upcoming Nature’s Explorers programs include: Dance on March 11; Picture and Sound: Looking and Listening on April 8; and May 13: Birds. Unless otherwise noted, these programs run from 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

“We are proud to help connect youth with nature and teach them about conservation issues critical to the health of our environment,” adds Jeff Trop, President, Merrill Linn Conservancy. “Children remind us that being curious and adventuresome in nature is both healthy and gratifying.”

Most activities will be outside along the Dale’s Ridge Trail. Registration is required and space is limited.

For more information about this program and to register, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.

