Williamsport, Pa. – Most years, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service sees hundreds of Lycoming County residents step up to serve as volunteers, providing valuable work for local nonprofits working to stop hunger, homelessness, and more.

This year, STEP AmeriCorps, Lycoming College, Pennsylvania College of Technology, and Beloved Community Council have planned a full week of opportunities to be "better together."

To kick things off, at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, January 18, Raphael Mnkandhla of Williamsport's City Church will broadcast a livestreamed message. Following the message, volunteers are encouraged to go out for individual and family Peace Walks and share their stories and photos using #BetterTogether, #PeaceWalk, and #WilliamsportDreamWeek2021 social media tags.

Click here for more information or to register. Advance registrants will receive Dream Week memorabilia.

On Tuesday, January 19, and Wednesday, January 20, a Red Cross blood drive will be held at Pennsylvania College of Technology from noon to 6 p.m. both days. Appointments must be made in advance, either using the Red Cross Donor app, at www.redcrossblood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

On Thursday, speaker April Reign will be broadcast live on Facebook and Zoom. The creator of the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag-turned-movement has been challenging the lack of representation of marginalized communities in Hollywood and beyond since 2015.

Throughout the week, participants are encouraged to donate items or funds to local nonprofits and perform a virtual good deed or act of service. For a list of suggestions for both items and good deeds, click here.

In light of the altered activities, organizers want to remind participants of these words from Martin Luther King, Jr.:

"If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way."