Laporte, Pa. -- Lycoming County United Way recently donated 150 sets of school supplies to the Sullivan County Elementary School, all thanks to the generosity of Trooper Deanna Piekanski of the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop P.

“When my colleague Bill Jones, President/CEO of the United Way Wyoming Valley, told me Deanna Piekanski would be calling me, I had no idea what we were getting into and was I pleasantly surprised,” said Ron Frick, President/CEO of the Lycoming County United Way, which serves Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga Counties.

Volunteers packed the school supplies in drawstring bags provided by UPMC Williamsport as part of their community outreach effort. The bags were then delivered by Trooper Piekanski and United Way employees Ron Frick and Michelle Trotz to Sullivan County Elementary School to be distributed to students in grades one through three on their first day of school.

Each bag contained a pencil box full of supplies, a ruler, pencil erasers, a notebook, folder, and crayons.

“We cannot thank you enough and I am very appreciative of everyone’s efforts,” said Samantha Kahler, Principal at Sullivan County Elementary School. “Our students were very excited.”

“We are grateful for Trooper Piekanski who recognized that not all kids can go buy school supplies and worked with her network to get supplies to kids who need them; and to new principal Samantha Kahler for her willingness to work with us on short notice,” said Frick. “Mobilizing community resources to improve lives is what we do and we are grateful for community leaders like Deanna Piekanski and her colleagues who help us do just that.”

The effort was achieved through partnerships with the Bear Creek Foundation, Staples in Wilkes-Barre Township, Trooper Piekanski, Troop PSP Laporte, UPMC and the Sullivan County 4-H.



