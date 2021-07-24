NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.
Dog
Name: Zippy
Zippy's story is not an unfamiliar one. She had a comfortable home with her elderly owners for most of her nine years. Unfortunately, her owners passed away. Zippy is, understandably, adjusting and is looking for a quiet, stable home to join. She is a sweet girl and enjoys running outside and exploring.
Mila has quite the backstory. The sweet little lady came from a rough situation and had to battle numerous health challenges to get where she is today. Through it all, she was a warrior. Now, at seven years old, Mila is at Cat Tales Cafe in Williamsport, where she has become a staff favorite.
If you are able to donate please feel free to drop any items outside the doors of the shelter while they're open. Another option is sending a shipment from the Amazon Wish list or Chewy. Thank you for all of your support!
Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!