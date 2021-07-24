NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog

Name: Zippy

Zippy's story is not an unfamiliar one. She had a comfortable home with her elderly owners for most of her nine years. Unfortunately, her owners passed away. Zippy is, understandably, adjusting and is looking for a quiet, stable home to join. She is a sweet girl and enjoys running outside and exploring.

Cat Name: Mila Mila has quite the backstory. The sweet little lady came from a rough situation and had to battle numerous health challenges to get where she is today. Through it all, she was a warrior. Now, at seven years old, Mila is at Cat Tales Cafe in Williamsport, where she has become a staff favorite. https://www.petfinder.com/cat/mila-50269070/pa/williamsport/lycoming-county-spca-pa175/ Other SPCA news: They're currently running low on: ▪️Canned Wet Cat Food (any brand) ▪️Canned Wet Dog Food (any brand) If you are able to donate please feel free to drop any items outside the doors of the shelter while they're open. Another option is sending a shipment from the Amazon Wish list or Chewy. Thank you for all of your support!