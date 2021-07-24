2021-07-23 SPCA Pets of the week

NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog
Name: Zippy
Zippy's story is not an unfamiliar one. She had a comfortable home with her elderly owners for most of her nine years. Unfortunately, her owners passed away. Zippy is, understandably, adjusting and is looking for a quiet, stable home to join. She is a sweet girl and enjoys running outside and exploring.
 
Cat
Name: Mila
Mila has quite the backstory. The sweet little lady came from a rough situation and had to battle numerous health challenges to get where she is today. Through it all, she was a warrior. Now, at seven years old, Mila is at Cat Tales Cafe in Williamsport, where she has become a staff favorite.
 
Other SPCA news: 

They're currently running low on:

▪️Canned Wet Cat Food (any brand)

▪️Canned Wet Dog Food (any brand)

If you are able to donate please feel free to drop any items outside the doors of the shelter while they're open. Another option is sending a shipment from the Amazon Wish list or Chewy. Thank you for all of your support!


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.