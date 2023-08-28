NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog Name: Zeus

Zeus arrived at the SPCA suffering from ear infections, causing him to be timid and obviously not a fan of having his ears touched. He is slowly warming up to people and prefers women. His one-year-old body is bristling with playful energy, just waiting for the right person to make him feel safe enough to romp again.

Find Zeus' details here:

Rabbit Name: Snowflake

Snowflake is as white and soft as her namesake. She is three-years-old, a laidback companion, and a great TV-watching buddy. Watching her velvety nose bounce up and down is sure to make you laugh. She wants a home where she can romp and play, eat lots of tasty food, and enjoy your devoted love. Find Snowflake's details here:

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.