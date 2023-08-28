NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.
Dog Name: Zeus
Zeus arrived at the SPCA suffering from ear infections, causing him to be timid and obviously not a fan of having his ears touched. He is slowly warming up to people and prefers women. His one-year-old body is bristling with playful energy, just waiting for the right person to make him feel safe enough to romp again.
Rabbit Name: Snowflake
Snowflake is as white and soft as her namesake. She is three-years-old, a laidback companion, and a great TV-watching buddy. Watching her velvety nose bounce up and down is sure to make you laugh. She wants a home where she can romp and play, eat lots of tasty food, and enjoy your devoted love.
All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption